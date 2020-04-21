|
Shirley Jean Honeysuckle, 81, of Benton, passed away Thursday, April 16, in Little Rock. She was born to the late Eugene and Marie Hample Downing.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Tyron Honeysuckle, whom she shared 53 years with; two sons, Ronnie and Johnny Honeysuckle; three brothers, Bill, Harold and Jimmy Downing; and two sisters, Mary Higgins and Pat Pearson.
Shirley loved cooking for her family and friends and she loved her dog, Crystal. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by two sons, Kenneth and wife, Mildred Honeysuckle, of Bryant, and Michael and wife, Katherine, Honeysuckle, of Greenbrier; a sister, Francis Montalvo, of Texas; seven grandchildren, Paul (Lori) Honeysuckle, Megan (Clint) Collins, Amanda (Shawn) Honeysuckle, Jessica (Shawn) Honeysuckle, Tony Honeysuckle, Tyler (Stephaine) Honeysuckle and Kaylynn Honeysuckle; 18 great-grandchildren, Paley, Loren, Marlee, Nathan, Caylee, Justice, Kylee, Emberlynn, Noah, Braxton, Brycean, Zola, Silar, Brayden, McKenna, Avery, Micah Jean and Magnolia; and a number of nieces and nephews and friends who were considered family, including Bonnie Rice and Jerry Hopkins.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Wilson Robison Funeral Home.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 21, 2020