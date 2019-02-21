Home

Shirley Neal


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Neal Obituary
Shirley Neal, age 80, of Bauxite, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019.  She was born August 9, 1938 in Little Rock, Arkansas.  Shirley retired from Woodlast and was a member of West Bauxite Missionary Baptist Church.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess E. and Ruby Prunty; husband, Johnny J. Neal; son, Johnny C. Neal and sister, Larrie J. Gilmore.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna K. Mitchell (Keith); sister, Bobbie S. Bauer; two grandsons, Jason C. Neal and Dylan Mitchell; two granddaughters, Tina White and Ashtine Price (Timothy); eight great-grandchildren including Chloe and Jordyn and a host of nieces, nephews, other family & friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23 at the Bauxite Town Hall with burial at Bauxite Cemetery.
On-line guest book at www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 21, 2019
