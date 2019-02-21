|
Shirley Neal, age 80, of Bauxite, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born August 9, 1938 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Shirley retired from Woodlast and was a member of West Bauxite Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess E. and Ruby Prunty; husband, Johnny J. Neal; son, Johnny C. Neal and sister, Larrie J. Gilmore.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna K. Mitchell (Keith); sister, Bobbie S. Bauer; two grandsons, Jason C. Neal and Dylan Mitchell; two granddaughters, Tina White and Ashtine Price (Timothy); eight great-grandchildren including Chloe and Jordyn and a host of nieces, nephews, other family & friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23 at the Bauxite Town Hall with burial at Bauxite Cemetery.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 21, 2019