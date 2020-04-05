|
Shirley O'Brien Bagby, 89, of Benton, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 2. Shirley was born Wednesday, July 30, 1930, in Los Angeles. She was the loving and faithful wife of the Rev. Jacob Bagby for more than 73 years.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Jacob Bagby, of the home; two daughters, Sharon Church and her husband, DeWayne, and Karon Moulton and her husband, John; a son, John Bagby and his wife, Sherri; six grandchildren, Kae Treadway (Mark), Robbie McHenry, John Bagby II (Amanda), Carrie Bagby, Aaron Moulton (Leah) and Matthew Bagby; eight great-grandchildren, Abbi Treadyway, Scot Treadway, Caitlin Hawkins Turner (Austin), Zach Moulton, Lydia Moulton, Ian Moulton, Bentley Bagby and Brynley Bagby; and a number of other relatives and a host of friends.
Open visitation will be held at the Ashby Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, at the Lee Cemetery in Benton.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 5, 2020