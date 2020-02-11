Home

Sonya Louise Bridegroom, 56, of Benton, passed away Monday, Feb. 10. She was born May 13, 1963, in Little Rock, to the late John D. and Sara McDaniels Burke. Sonya graduated from the Arkansas School for the Deaf, was a member of Geyer Springs Baptist Church and Self Help for the Hard of Hearing (SHHH). She was employed by the IRS from 1982 until 1996. Sonya thoroughly enjoyed browsing flea markets with friends. Her passion was (S.O.S.) Sonya's Organizing Service. Nothing brought her more joy than to make you laugh.   
Sonya was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Preston Burke; and a sister, Cynthia Garvin.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Donald Bridegroom, of Benton; a daughter, Brandy (Patrick) Wandres, of Tulsa; and three grandchildren, William, Charles and Andrew Wandres.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Ashby Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Miller officiating. 
Burial will follow at Fairplay Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 12, 2020
