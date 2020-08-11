On Saturday, Aug. 8, Stacey Brooks, loving wife, mother and daughter, passed away at age 56.
Stacey was born Jan. 21, 1964, in Benton, to Robert and Rene (Phillips) Bragg. She was a graduate of Benton High School. On Aug. 25, 1984, she married Michael Wayne Brooks. They raised two daughters, Lana and Lacey.
She had a passion for helping others. Stacey was known for her infectious smile, quirky humor and her kind and compassionate spirit. She was also an avid music lover, especially the Beatles.
Stacey was preceded in death by her father, Robert Bragg; and her father-in-law, John Brooks.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; two children, Lana and Lacey; her mother, Rene Bragg; a brother, Lindy; her mother-in-law, Loraine Brooks; several uncles; an aunt; cousins; a niece; and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Cross Roads Missionary Baptist Church on Lily Drive with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m.
Flowers may be sent to Ashby Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.