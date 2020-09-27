1/
Stacia Diane Andrews Palmer
1977 - 2020
Stacia Diane Andrews Palmer, 42, of Benton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23. She was born Nov. 12, 1977, in North Little Rock, to Jerry Ray and Ruth Russell Andrews.
She was a Girl Scout in her youth and loved the camping trips and other activities even surviving a snake bite on one occasion. Stacia graduated from Mount St. Mary High School and went on to graduate from Henderson State University. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Benton and also attended Sunday School class.  Stacia was recently employed by the Civitan Services as a teacher.
Her favorite times were with family, taking trips, playing on the Alabama beaches and spending time with her boys.
Stacia was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth; her grandparents, Melvin "Andy" Andrews and Irene Andrews and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Ardis Russell; and an aunt, Barbara Short.
She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Kevin Palmer; three sons, Charlie, Jacob and Michael; her father, Jerry; a brother, Jon Andrews (Kara); aunts and uncles, Robert Andrews, Nancy Owen (Steve) and Ann Huffman (Jerry); her father- and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Palmer; two sisters-in-law, Melanie George and Sandra Rose (Rex); and several beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, a great-nephew and her cherished dog, Daisy.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at First Baptist Church in Benton, with service beginning at 10 a.m.  Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Earl Ladd Cemetery in Danville.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 211 S. Market St. Benton, AR. 72015.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 27 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
SEP
29
Service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
SEP
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Earl Ladd Cemetery
