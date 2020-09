Stacia Diane Andrews Palmer, 42, of Benton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23. She was born Nov. 12, 1977, in North Little Rock, to Jerry Ray and Ruth Russell Andrews.She was a Girl Scout in her youth and loved the camping trips and other activities even surviving a snake bite on one occasion. Stacia graduated from Mount St. Mary High School and went on to graduate from Henderson State University. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Benton and also attended Sunday School class. Stacia was recently employed by the Civitan Services as a teacher.Her favorite times were with family, taking trips, playing on the Alabama beaches and spending time with her boys.Stacia was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth; her grandparents, Melvin "Andy" Andrews and Irene Andrews and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Ardis Russell; and an aunt, Barbara Short.She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Kevin Palmer; three sons, Charlie, Jacob and Michael; her father, Jerry; a brother, Jon Andrews (Kara); aunts and uncles, Robert Andrews, Nancy Owen (Steve) and Ann Huffman (Jerry); her father- and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Palmer; two sisters-in-law, Melanie George and Sandra Rose (Rex); and several beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, a great-nephew and her cherished dog, Daisy.Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at First Baptist Church in Benton, with service beginning at 10 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Earl Ladd Cemetery in Danville.Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 211 S. Market St. Benton, AR. 72015.Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.