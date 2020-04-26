|
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Stephen Dean Parker of Springdale, born Jan. 24, 1947, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Little Rock.
Stevie passed from this life after a lengthy illness at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 23, at the Willard Walker Hospice House in Fayetteville.
Stevie was preceded in death by his parents, John E. "Buddy" Parker and Ellen Juanez Parker; and two brothers, John Paul "Johnny" Parker and Robert Alan Parker, all of Benton.
He is survived by a sister, Susan Juanez Short and husband, Dan, of Springdale, two sisters-in-law, Linda Parker and Renee Dickens; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Stevie was a Christian and member of Fellowship Bible Church in Fayetteville, and attended several Bible study groups in the area.
He worked and retired from A.O. Smith in Little Rock and was an avid sports fan who also enjoyed visiting with friends at the local Waffle House.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Fellowship Bible Church in Rogers, (Bentonville Church Fund) or .
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 27, at Pinecrest Memorial Park, with Bro. Matt Brumley officiating.
There will be an open visitation at Ashby Funeral Home.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 26, 2020