

Steven Gerald Lucas, 73, of Bryant, passed away peacefully while sleeping Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born on Feb. 20, 1946, in Crawford, Nebraska, to his loving parents Donald Lucas and Gladys Draper. He grew to a man and met the love of his life, Christine K. Syrewicze, in the Village of Luther, Michigan. His journey allowed him and his family to experience life in Michigan, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas, where he lived his last years.

His faith in Jesus Christ as our savior was evident in every minute of every day. He never spoke unkindly of anyone nor a cross word to anyone. He found joy and hope in every new day, his light shined brightly in this world. His faith was not just spoken, it was lived.

His capacity to love was immense. It was the kind of love that lifts you up, that challenges you to be your best, and that no one never doubts. Whether he has left this life as your husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, leader or coworker, we all say goodbye knowing the same thing … that he loved us. A true measure of greatness.

Oh, how he loved life! He could carve a ball in a box with a chainsaw, whip up the meanest goulash ever, and mend a broken heart. He used his gifts to their fullest. His life was also one of accomplishment and humility. He served this country proudly as a U.S. Marine, was the first in his family to graduate college, and embraced every opportunity given to him. He was a brilliant man, his intelligence only being surpassed by his work ethic and integrity. You will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Lucas and Gladys Draper; and a grandson, Ethan Ray Davis.

Steven is survived by his wife, Christine K. Syrewicze; a daughter, Michelle Lawhon (Jimmy); a son, Chad Lucas (Lisa); eight grandchildren, Hunter Lawhon, Dylan Lawhon, Mary Lawhon, Savannah Lucas, Sidney Lucas, Krista Carmony, Shelby Davis and Jacob Davis; and four siblings, Mike Lucas, Mikey Lucas, Cindy Chaponis and Scott Lucas.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, with the visitation being held an hour prior, at Dial and Dudley Funeral Home.

There will be a potluck following the service at the Highway Church of Christ in Benton.

A graveside service will be held in Luther, Michigan, by Pruett-Livingston Funeral Home. Check the Dial and Dudley Funeral Home website for service times.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Luther Library at P.O. Box 86, Luther, MI 49656.

Online guest book: dialanddudleyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary