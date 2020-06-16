Steven Neal (Steve) Matthews, 63, of Traskwood, died Sunday, June 14, at Little Rock Hospice.

Steve was born Dec. 19, 1956, in Malvern, to the late Billy Joe and Marvel (Morin) Matthews. After graduating from Glen Rose High School in 1975, Steve pursued a career as a very talented welder and ironworker, where he was a proud member of the United Ironworkers Union 321. He was a member of Fairplay Missionary Baptist Church. Steve was an outgoing, fun-loving man who loved nothing better than spending time outdoors gardening, fishing, turkey and deer hunting.

Steve is survived by a daughter and son in-law, Tami Matthews Hawkins and Robin, of Haskell; a son and daughter in-law, Jason Matthews (Chrissy Johnson), of Benton; and four grandsons, Blake Hawkins, Kaleb Hawkins, Hunter Hawkins and Landon Matthews. Additionally, he is survived by a brother, Scott Matthews (Karen Berryhill), of Traskwood; two sisters, Paula Beaty Wacaster (Russ), of Hot Springs, and Lois Beaty Russell, of Benton; and numerous nieces and nephews who dearly loved their uncle Steve O, as well as a host of cousins, aunts and uncles.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to close family friend, Stacy Edwards, who provided Steve with such loving care in his final days, as well as Hospice Home Care and hospice nurse Miss Kim.

Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. today, June 16, at Ouachita Cemetery in Donaldson, with Tyler Smith officiating.

Following the graveside service, the family will hold a visitation at the home of Tami Hawkins in Haskell.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make contributions to defer funeral cost directly to Regency Funeral Home, 1839 Pine Bluff St., Malvern AR 72104

Arrangements are entrusted to Regency Funeral Home.

