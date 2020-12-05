1/1
Susan Jane Lenhardt Trickey
Susan Jane Lenhardt Trickey, 64, of Benton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3. She was born to Arthur Henry and Lauretta A. Busiek Lenhardt in St. Louis, Missouri.
Susan was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and served as a Sunday School teacher for pre-K and kindergarten, and was also a Lady Knight. She was always the first to be there for her daughters' childhood events, as she was a Girl Scout Leader for numerous years and also coached sports. You could say that Susan never met a stranger and thoroughly enjoyed conversation. Her pride and joy and light of her life was her grandson, Jaiden, but she loved her family with all her heart, teaching her daughters how to run a home in the tasks of cooking, cleaning and sewing. She will be missed but her memory will be cherished and her legacy will continue on through those who loved and cared for her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gary Trickey; and two sisters, Ruth Ann Deere and Mary Lauretta Lenhardt.
Susan is survived by two daughters, Brittany Trickey and Ashley Trickey-White and her husband, Charles "CJ" White; a grandson, Jaiden White; a sister, Margaret Morrison and her husband, Bill; a brother-in-law, Richard Trickey and his wife, Cindy, of Sherwood; two sisters-in-law, Debbie Barnes and husband, Terry and Susan White and her husband, James; and many other extended family members and friends.
A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, located at 818 W. Cross St. in Benton.
Maximum capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions is limited to 65. Social distancing and face coverings required.
A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, with visitation following until 8 p.m. at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home, located at 6700 Alcoa Rd. in Benton.
Family and friends may come to pay respects between 4 and 8 p.m.
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\bryant.

Published in The Saline Courier from Dec. 5 to Dec. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home
6700 Alcoa Road
Benton, AZ 72019
