Susie Faye McNew, 92, died the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 8, at her Little Rock home. Vibrant until a stroke a year ago September, her body finally gave out. The daughter of Ellen LeCroy Hughes and George Ronie Hughes, Faye was born Sept. 25, 1928, in Malvern.
She is survived by a daughter, Lyn Barth, of Little Rock; a grandson, Jay Barth (Chuck Cliett), of Little Rock;, and a number of nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her mother, Ellen LeCroy Hughe; her father, George Ronie Hughes; and four older siblings, Virgie Morris, Nolan Hughes, Roy Hughes and Doice Hughes.
When she was a small girl, her family moved to the then-tiny town of Bryant, where she lived for the next 75 years, establishing a community of friendships that were central to her life. Faye graduated from Bryant High School in 1945. She and H.G. (Jimmy) McNew married in August 1946 after his return from being a German POW in WWII, and their daughter, Lyn, was born a year later. Faye worked as a dental assistant with her husband in his surveying business, and as a bill clerk during several sessions of the Arkansas State House of Representatives. However, she dedicated many more hours working on community projects. She served for many years on Bryant's Parks Commission, as coordinator of the city's bicentennial celebration and as a member of the Democratic Women of Saline County. She was a deeply involved member at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, where her near obsession with cleaning (her Electrolux vacuum was one of her prized possessions) made her a valued member of the altar guild.
She also dedicated a great deal of energy supporting her daughter's school and extracurricular activities. When daughter Lyn began her career in computer technology as a single mother, requiring both long commutes and travel, Faye transferred those energies to her only grandson, Jay. Jay's Nana woke up every day with a plan to do something to enrich his life in some way that day.
Faye was remarkably committed to life-long learning - taking classes, reading nonstop and working puzzles. In middle age, she became quite a gifted enamelist. Always engaged in politics as a campaign worker and activist, she became even more obsessed with politics in her later years. In particular, she was committed to anti-bigotry advocacy and social justice issues, particularly those involving the rights of Native Americans. Her family was thrilled to be able to tell her about the outcome of the election just about 24 hours before her death.
Rarely without one or more pets, animals were also a crucial part of Faye's life and she is also survived by her elderly Shih Tzu, Rocky. She had a particular love for horses.
In 2007, with her husband struggling with Alzheimer's Disease, Faye and her husband relocated to Little Rock to be closer to the medical care he needed. After caring for him until his death in 2011, she and Lyn had great fun on their adventures, often involving finding "bargains that just couldn't be passed up" at antique stores across Central Arkansas and generally giving each other a hard time.
In the aftermath of her stroke 14 months ago, Faye was fortunate to have excellent medical professionals and caretakers helping with her care. After her stroke, Faye became a walking advertisement for UAMS and all the good it had done for her. In particular, the family wishes to thank the caring individuals with Helping Hands and Arkansas Hospice for their care of Faye.
An Episcopalian with additional spiritual beliefs, Faye would tell her grandson to "use his white light" whenever he headed out on a trip. Her family trusts that she is using her white light on her new adventure. Because of the ongoing public health crisis, a funeral will take place via Zoom at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Attendees may join the Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85342295552.
Please email jay@jaybarth.org
if any problems arise.
In lieu of flowers or food, donations may be made to the Arkansas Paws in Prison Foundation (https://doc.arkansas.gov/correction/paws-in-prison/donate/
) or to Soaring Eagle
(www.soaringeagle.org
).
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to www.arkansascremation.com.