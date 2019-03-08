





Syliva Odessa Jones, 92, of Benton, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on March 6, 2019. She was born October 23, 1926 in Saline County, Arkansas to Cephas Moore, Sr. and Rita Estalee (Pinnell) Moore.

Sylvia loved the Lord with all her heart and she was a member of Zion Hill Church of God. She sold Avon for almost twenty years, but she was also a homemaker, a loving mother, and grandmother. Sylvia loved cooking, spending time with her family, and she had a special place in her heart for her dogs and cats.

Preceding Sylvia in death are her husband, Cletus Doyle Jones; parents, Cephas Moore, Sr. and Rita Estalee Moore; sisters, Janie Whatley and Vickie Moore.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Linda Schlenker and husband John of Lonsdale; son, Richard Jones and wife Susie of Benton; grandson, Jeff Schlenker of Lonsdale; granddaughter, Shannon Jackson and husband Josh of Antioch; great-grandchildren, Gabe Garrett of Malvern and Kadey Rice of Traskwood; brother, Cephas Moore, Jr. and wife Joyce of Benton; and a host of family members and friends who love Sylvia and will miss her always.

Reception visitation will be held from 12:00-1:00 PM, Monday, March 11, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, 322 N. Market Street, Benton, Arkansas. Funeral service, officiated by Bro. Kevin Sims and Bro. Travis +Robinson, will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial following at Fairplay Cemetery with Josh Jackson, Von Puska, Dennis Moore, Danny Moore, Zack Lyons, and Mike Lyons assisting as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Hutchinson and the staff at Heartland Rehabilitation.

Services entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home. Guests may register online at www.SmithFamilyCares.com. Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary