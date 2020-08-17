Tabitha Camille Francis, 43, of Benton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13. She was born Jan. 8, 1977, in Little Rock, to Melvin and Ann Nelson Orender. Tabitha attended Midtown Church and was manager at Barrett Aviation in North Little Rock.
She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Orender.
Tabitha is survived by three sons, MacKenzie Martin, of Little Rock, Christian Barron, of Texas, and Joshua Barron, of Texas; a daughter, Stephine Doty, of Texas; two brothers, Micheal Orender, of Mississippi, and Matt Orender, of Benton; her mother, Ann Orender, of Benton; and two grandchildren, Lily and Lucy Doty.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
Cremation service is entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.