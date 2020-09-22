Talitha June Terry, of Benton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 20. She was born June 9, 1936, near Carthage in Dallas County, to Colter and Ethel Riggan.
June was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Jack H. Terry.
June worked at Kellwood Company for 30 years. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Benton. Her favorite Bible verse was Isaiah 41:10, "Fear thou not; for I am with thee: Be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee: Yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness."
Pastor Clif Springer will preside over a private service and entombment at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arkansas Children's Hospital in lieu of flowers.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
