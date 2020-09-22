1/1
Talitha June Terry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Talitha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Talitha June Terry, of Benton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 20. She was born June 9, 1936, near Carthage in Dallas County, to Colter and Ethel Riggan. 
June was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Jack H. Terry.
June worked at Kellwood Company for 30 years. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Benton. Her favorite Bible verse was Isaiah 41:10, "Fear thou not; for I am with thee: Be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee: Yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness."
Pastor Clif Springer will preside over a private service and entombment at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arkansas Children's Hospital in lieu of flowers. 
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home. 
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 22 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith-Benton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved