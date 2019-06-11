|
Tammy Lynn Menard, 52, of Redfield, passed away Wednesday, June 5. She was born March 14, 1967, to the late William Stevenson and Helen Harrison.
Tammy loved life, enjoyed the outdoors and birds, and adored working with her newspaper family.
Tammy leaves behind her loving husband of 37 years, James Menard; a son, John Patrick Self, of Mabelvale; a brother, Ricky Stevenson, of Mabelvale; two grandchildren of Sheridan; and a number of nieces, nephews, family members and friends to carry on her memory.
Tammy was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen Stevenson; a sister, Mary Childress; and brother, Billy Stevenson.
A family hosted memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to to A Natural State Funeral Services, located at 2620 W. Main St. in Jacksonville.
Online guest book: www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on June 11, 2019