Teresa Gail Walker, 63, of Malvern, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17. She was born July 23, 1957, in Benton. Teresa was a retired caregiver and a Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert A. Blair and Betty Raper Blair.
She is survived by her husband, J. R. Guynn, of Malvern; a son, John (Amber) Walker, of Rockport; a daughter, Bobbie Walker (Walter Parish), of Malvern; a brother, Jackie McCormack (Rick McCormack), of Benton; and four grandchildren.
Cremation service is by Ashby Funeral Home in Benton.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
