Teresa Lee Ruffin Smith, 61, passed from this life Monday, October 12, after a brief but serious illness. She was born Nov. 18, 1958, in Benton, to Lester and Dixie Henderson Ruffin. ?Teresa devoted her life to her family. She worked at her father's business, Ruffin Mold & Machine, for many years and was an important part of its success. In later years, she was the primary caregiver for her parents.
When her daughter was young, Teresa was the ultimate homeroom mom who brought the best treats to class parties, created the greatest costumes for school plays and helped with elaborate school projects such as an Eiffel Tower replica and a miniature Jamestown settlement (usually the night before they were due). Once she even managed to grow cucumber plants overnight for a science project. Other talents included organizing the spookiest haunted houses at Halloween and decorating the most beautiful Christmas trees.
Teresa traveled the world with her daughter, with Hawaii, Italy and Alaska becoming some of her favorite destinations. She was also an animal lover and brought home many "strays" she happened to find. She often took care of her granddogs whom she loved with every ounce of her heart. She had a thing for Blake Shelton and attended as many of his concerts as possible. Last but not least, her cooking was second to none where recipes were useless and "eyeballing" measurements, a sprinkle of this and a dash of that was standard.
Aunt Tee Tee was especially close to her nieces and nephews. She was infamous for playing "where's Waldo?" and flipping the bird (with finger puppets no less) at important events like high school graduations. Other favorite memories are the time she got stuck in a submarine on a family outing and when she kept getting rolled in the waves of the Gulf of Mexico. There was also that time she went on a tornado chase. To say that she was deeply loved and that we will miss her tremendously is an understatement.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents; a sister Tami Ruff; and a nephew, Hunter Ruff.
She is survived by adaughter, Tiffany Smith, of Benton; a sister and brother-in-law, Tara and Shelby Fagan, of Benton; a brother-in-law, Drew Ruff, of Benton; a nephew, Andrew Ruff, of Benton; three nieces Emma Kuster (Charles), of Norman, Oklahoma, Sarah Berry (T.J.), of Benton, and Anna Fagan, of Little Rock; and a great-nephew, Thomas Berry of Benton.
A memorial service is pending. Teresa's wishes were to be cremated.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial will be planned at another time. If you are so inclined, please donate to a local nonprofit of your choice in her memory.
Family Comments: Her family would like to thank all of her caregivers, nurses and doctors at UAMS.