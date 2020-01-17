Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Holmes Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Allen Holmes Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Allen Holmes Jr. Obituary
Terry Allen Holmes Jr., 62, of Benton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15. He was born May 7, 1957, in Warner Robbins, Georgia. Terry was a private contractor and a Baptist.
He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Allen Holmes Sr.; and a son, Jeremy Holmes.
He is survived by his mother, Juanita Russell Holmes, of Benton; a son, Terry (Lindsey) Holmes III, of Sheridan; a daughter, Amber (Robert) Miller, of Memphis; a brother, Russell (Debbie) Holmes, of St Louis; a sister, Deloris (Hugh) Hamrick, of Michigan; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Memphis at a later date.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ashby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -