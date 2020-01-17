|
Terry Allen Holmes Jr., 62, of Benton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15. He was born May 7, 1957, in Warner Robbins, Georgia. Terry was a private contractor and a Baptist.
He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Allen Holmes Sr.; and a son, Jeremy Holmes.
He is survived by his mother, Juanita Russell Holmes, of Benton; a son, Terry (Lindsey) Holmes III, of Sheridan; a daughter, Amber (Robert) Miller, of Memphis; a brother, Russell (Debbie) Holmes, of St Louis; a sister, Deloris (Hugh) Hamrick, of Michigan; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Memphis at a later date.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 17, 2020