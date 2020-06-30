Theo David "Red" Mullens, of Rose Bud, (formerly of Benton) passed from this life Saturday, June 27, at the age of 99 years. He was born April 27, 1921, in Little Rock, to the late John D. and Annie Mae Mullins.
Preceding him in death are Ellon Mullens his wife of 52 years and his friend and companion of the last several years, Frances Roller. He was also preceded in death by a son, Jerrell Lynn Mullens (Barbara) of Benton.
He is survived by a son, Therell R. Mullens (Ann) of Rose Bud; a sister Edna Berry, of Little Rock; two granddaughters, Kansas Harper (Rob), of Missouri City, Texas, and Jerellynn Mullens, of Benton; two great-grandsons, Kade Harper and Ian Harper, of Missouri City, Texas; four step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; as well as many friends and extended family members.
Red served the country in the U.S. Army during World War II and was proud to be involved as a participant in liberating POWs from Japan after the bombings there. He was a longtime member of the Masons where he earned the honor of 33rd degree. He also was a longtime former member of the Shriners of Arkansas where he actively participated in service to that organization in many ways.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the Powell Funeral Home in Searcy.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday July 2, at Pinecrest Cemetery in Benton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Sparrows Promise, 208 E. Moore Ave., Searcy, AR 72143 or
Shriners Hospital for Children, 3100 Sanford Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 25, 2020.