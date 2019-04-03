

Theodore Roosevelt Wheeler, 95, of Benton, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born Jan. 15, 1924, in Fountain Hill, Arkansas, to the late Garner A. Wheeler and Mary Clementine Davis.

Mr. Wheeler attended and was a faithful member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Benton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Lorene Rafter Wheeler; two children, Rhett Wheeler and Tammy Hobbs; and a granddaughter, Heather Hobbs.

He was a doting father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was loved by all who knew him. He was a WWll and Korean War veteran who earned a Purple Heart as a POW in Korea. He was a truly great man - OUR HERO.

Mr. Wheeler is survived by a son, Kirk Wheeler (Willa), of Little Rock; three daughters, Rhonda Phillips, of Benton,Vicki Smith and her husband, Steve, of Hot Springs Village, and Kelly Goodrich, of Bryant; 14 grandchildren, Carrie Finnegan, Kim Roach, Jeremy Wheeler, Ryan Mitchell, Jessica Looney, Amber Adams, Caroline Fowler, Kami Belew, Brant Hobbs, Chloe Goodrich, Evan Goodrich, Morgan Wheeler, Griffin Wheeler and Judson Goodrich; and 24 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Bob Mitchell, Tracy Phillips, Stephen Hobbs, Michael Goodrich, Tony Cushing, Bobby Cushing, Steve Smith and Jim Fowler. Honorary pallbearer is Len Maffioli.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Roller-Ballard Funeral Home, located at 306 South Main St. in Benton.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Roller-Ballard Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery in Alexander.

Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ballard. Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary