

Theodore Roosevelt Wheeler, 95, of Benton, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born Jan. 15, 1924, in Fountain Hill, Arkansas, to the late Garner A. Wheeler and Mary Clementine Davis.

Mr. Wheeler attended and was a faithful member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Benton. He was a loving husband, married for 72 years to his beloved bride, Shirley. He was a doting father, grandfather, and great-grandfather whom was loved by all who knew him. He was a WWII and Korean War veteran who earned a Purple Heart as a POW in Korea. He was a proud member of the Teamster's Union and retired from ABF Freight System in 1989 after 35 years of dedicated service. He was truly a great man - OUR HERO.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Lorene Rafter Wheeler; two children, Rhett Wheeler and Tammy Hobbs; and a granddaughter, Heather Hobbs

Mr. Wheeler is survived by a son, Kirk Wheeler and wife, Willa, of Little Rock; three daughters, Rhonda Phillips, of Benton, Vicki Smith and her husband, Steve, of Hot Springs Village, and Kelly Goodrich, of Bryant; 14 grandchildren, Carrie Finnegan, Kim Roach, Jeremy Wheeler, Ryan Mitchell, Jessica Looney, Amber Adams, Caroline Fowler, Kami Belew, Brant Hobbs, Chloe Goodrich, Evan Goodrich, Morgan Wheeler, Griffin Wheeler and Judson Goodrich; and 24 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Bob Mitchell, Tracy Phillips, Rick Rodgers, Michael Goodrich, Tony Cushing, Bobby Cushing, Steve Smith and Jim Fowler. Honorary pallbearer is Len Maffioli.

Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Roller-Ballard Funeral Home, located at 306 South Main St. in Benton.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. today, April 5, at Roller-Ballard Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery in Alexander.

