Theresa Lavern Pruitt, 79, of Benton, went to Heaven on Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born Oct. 26, 1939, in Benton, to the late Emmit Oleaf and Rosa Mae Langley Gossage.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, Larry Eugene Pruitt; a son, Kenneth Ray Pruitt; a granddaughter, Rhiannon Dynal Ward; and two brothers, Roy and Danny Gossage.

She is survived by a son, Larry Lee Pruitt; three daughters, Karen Ward and husband, Bobby, Laura Thomason (Ronnie Milby), and Lisa Crain and husband, Justin; and two sisters, Joyce Crain and Freda Wilson.

Theresa was filled with joy knowing her grandchildren, Casey Ward, Kenney Pruitt, Jamie Pruitt, Crystal Lequieu, Bradley Drennon, Adam Crain and Jessie Crain; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was retired from Saline Memorial Hospital and was an angel to everyone's heart. She enjoyed fishing and camping, arts and crafts, anything from drawing to crocheting, sewing and her latest passion, painting.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Langley Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.

