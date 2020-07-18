1/
Thomas 'J.D' Ballard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas "J.D." Ballard, 94, of Fenter, passed away Thursday, July 16, at his home. He was born Sept. 2, 1925, in Fenter, the son of the late Thomas and Dora Fenter Ballard. J.D.  served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Antioch Christian Church in Tull.  He enjoyed gardening. 
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Emogene Southerland Ballard. 
He is survived by five children, Deborah Adams, of Fenter, Pamela Holland (Michael), of Benton, James Ballard, of Poyen, Barbara Cole (Keith), of Fenter and Mark Ballard (Amy), of Fenter; five grandchildren, Alex Ballard, Lesley Holland, David Holland, Brittni Ballard and Maci Wright (Jacob); and two great grandchildren, Dante Ballard and Jasper Dean Wright.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Fenter Cemetery, with Pastor Tom Haley officiating. 
Please follow COVID-19 guidelines. 
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arkansas Hospice, 14 Parkstone Circle, North Little Rock, AR 72116.
Arrangements are entrusted to Regency Funeral Home.
Online guest book: regencyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jul. 18 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Regency Funeral Home - Malvern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved