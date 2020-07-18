Thomas "J.D." Ballard, 94, of Fenter, passed away Thursday, July 16, at his home. He was born Sept. 2, 1925, in Fenter, the son of the late Thomas and Dora Fenter Ballard. J.D. served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Antioch Christian Church in Tull. He enjoyed gardening.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Emogene Southerland Ballard.
He is survived by five children, Deborah Adams, of Fenter, Pamela Holland (Michael), of Benton, James Ballard, of Poyen, Barbara Cole (Keith), of Fenter and Mark Ballard (Amy), of Fenter; five grandchildren, Alex Ballard, Lesley Holland, David Holland, Brittni Ballard and Maci Wright (Jacob); and two great grandchildren, Dante Ballard and Jasper Dean Wright.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Fenter Cemetery, with Pastor Tom Haley officiating.
Please follow COVID-19 guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arkansas Hospice, 14 Parkstone Circle, North Little Rock, AR 72116.
Arrangements are entrusted to Regency Funeral Home.
Online guest book: regencyfuneralhome.com.