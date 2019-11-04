|
|
Thomas "Tommy" Daniel Crouch, 33, of Bauxite, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31. He was born Dec. 21, 1985, in Houston, Texas, to James and Elizabeth (Smith) Crouch.
Tommy was a 2004 graduate of Bryant High School. He was a hard worker. Tommy had served as a deputy with the Pulaski County Sheriff Department and had previously volunteered as a firefighter with Sardis Fire Department. He also had worked as a security guard with Elite Protection Group, was an EMT, and worked alongside his father at Door Control Services Inc. a division of DH Pace. Tommy loved being a dad and enjoyed spending time with his children. He was an avid gamer and collected many video games. Tommy was into superheroes and was a big kid himself.
Preceding Tommy in death are a daughter, Elizabeth Angel Crouch; a brother, Justin Foster; and his grandparents.
He leaves behind his parents, James and Elizabeth Crouch, of Mabelvale; three children, Rayden Crouch and Serephina Crouch (Savannah), and Austyn Crouch (Kandice), all of Benton; Valorie Sharp, the mother of their soon-to-be son, Ryan, whom he loved so very much, of Leola; a sister, Heather Crouch, of Arkansas; a brother, Kevin Fulghum, of Houston, Texas; four aunts, Patricia Weir, of Deridder, Louisiana, Michelle McIntire and husband Mitchell, of Lonoke, Alethea "Leigh" Shu and husband, Gary, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Krissy Delaney, of Ward; an uncle, Robert Smith, of Louisville, Kentucky; and many family members and friends who loved Tommy and will miss him always.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. In Downtown Benton.
Funeral service, officiated by Pastor Kevin McManus, will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Nov. 3, 2019