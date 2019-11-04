Home

Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
Thomas Daniel "Tommy" Crouch


1985 - 2019
Thomas Daniel "Tommy" Crouch Obituary
Thomas "Tommy" Daniel Crouch, 33, of Bauxite, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31. He was born Dec. 21, 1985, in Houston, Texas, to James and Elizabeth (Smith) Crouch.
Tommy was a 2004 graduate of Bryant High School. He was a hard worker. Tommy had served as a deputy with the Pulaski County Sheriff Department and had previously volunteered as a firefighter with Sardis Fire Department. He also had worked as a security guard with Elite Protection Group, was an EMT, and worked alongside his father at Door Control Services Inc. a division of DH Pace. Tommy loved being a dad and enjoyed spending time with his children. He was an avid gamer and collected many video games. Tommy was into superheroes and was a big kid himself.
Preceding Tommy in death are a daughter, Elizabeth Angel Crouch; a brother, Justin Foster; and his grandparents.
He leaves behind his parents, James and Elizabeth Crouch, of Mabelvale; three children, Rayden Crouch and Serephina Crouch (Savannah), and Austyn Crouch (Kandice), all of Benton; Valorie Sharp, the mother of their soon-to-be son, Ryan, whom he loved so very much, of Leola; a sister, Heather Crouch, of Arkansas; a brother, Kevin Fulghum, of Houston, Texas; four aunts, Patricia Weir, of Deridder, Louisiana, Michelle McIntire and husband Mitchell, of Lonoke, Alethea "Leigh" Shu and husband, Gary, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Krissy Delaney, of Ward; an uncle, Robert Smith, of Louisville, Kentucky; and many family members and friends who loved Tommy and will miss him always.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. In Downtown Benton.  
Funeral service, officiated by Pastor Kevin McManus, will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. 
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.  
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Nov. 3, 2019
