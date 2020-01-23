|
Thomas David Ballentine was born Jan. 24, 1940, and died Monday, Jan. 20.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Monroe Ballentine and Coye Mae Byrd Ballentine; and a brother, William Lee Ballentine.
Tommy is survived by two sons, Charles Rhett Lance (Ginger), of Hinesville, and Jon Brady Collins (Linda), of Benton; three brothers, Harold Leonard Ballentine, of Alexander, and Robert Earl Ballentine, Larry Charles Ballentine (Grace), all of Bryant; and a sister, Evelyn Beggs (Archie), of Little Rock.
Tommy was a graduate of Tech High School and excelled in auto mechanics and worked in the service departments of the large car dealerships in the Little Rock area. After retirement, he opened a lawnmower repair shop in Bryant and soon became known for his expertise in small engine repair, mowers or would help find parts and give advice to others who wanted to fix their own. Tommy was an avid fisherman, hunter and all-around outdoorsman. He loved nature and took pleasure in long drives down country roads late in the evening to spot the wildlife in its natural habitat. Tommy was a gentle and kind person, a beloved father, son and brother.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, with funeral service following at 2 p.m. at Roller-Drummond Funeral Home, located at 10900 I-30 in Little Rock. The Rev. U.C. Washington will be officiating.
Burial will follow at Fairplay Cemetery in Benton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in Memphis.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/drummond.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 23, 2020