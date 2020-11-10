On Saturday, Nov. 7, Thomas Edward Childs, 88, of Benton, left this earth to reunite with his bride of 63 years, Kay Francis Childs. ?Thomas was born Oct. 24, 1932, in Mellwood, Arkansas, to Homer and Lena Childs. He was a hardworking man and was an employee of Arkansas Power and Light (Entergy) for 39 years. He loved his family.?He was proceeded in death by his parents; his wife; five sisters; seven brothers; and a grandson, Christopher Stanley Adams.
Left to cherish his memory are a daughter, Rebecca K. Adams; a son, Thomas E. Childs Jr. (Carol); four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson;and two special sisters-in-law, Bettie Hammer and Nettie Alford. ?Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Ashby Funeral Home. ?A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Forest Hills Cemetery, with Danny Adams officiating. ?Pallbearers are Blake Adams, Wyatt Adams, James Porter, Colson Billingsley, Conlee Billingsley and Cooper Billingsley.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Family Comments: Special Thanks to Hospice Home Care and to all for the prayers the family has received.