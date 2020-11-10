1/1
Thomas Edward Childs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, Nov. 7, Thomas Edward Childs, 88, of Benton, left this earth to reunite with his bride of 63 years, Kay Francis Childs. ?Thomas was born Oct. 24, 1932, in Mellwood, Arkansas, to Homer and Lena Childs. He was a hardworking man and was an employee of Arkansas Power and Light (Entergy) for 39 years. He loved his family.?He was proceeded in death by his parents; his wife; five sisters; seven brothers; and a grandson, Christopher Stanley Adams. 
Left to cherish his memory are a daughter, Rebecca K. Adams; a son, Thomas E. Childs Jr. (Carol); four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson;and two special sisters-in-law, Bettie Hammer and Nettie Alford.   ?Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Ashby Funeral Home. ?A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Forest Hills Cemetery, with Danny Adams officiating. ?Pallbearers are Blake Adams, Wyatt Adams, James Porter, Colson Billingsley, Conlee Billingsley and Cooper Billingsley. 
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Family Comments: Special Thanks to Hospice Home Care and to all for the prayers the family has received.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Nov. 10 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved