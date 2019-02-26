?Thomas J. "Tommy" Gwin, 89, of Benton. Born Feb. 19, 1930, in Grant County, to Earl and Alice Lowman Gwin. Passed from this life to the next Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.? Predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Maxine Gwin. ?He was a 1948 graduate of Sheridan High School. He accepted Jesus Christ as Savior at the age of 16 and was a faithful member of Ten Mile Missionary Baptist Church. He was a proud member of the 11th Field Artillery, 24th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Korea and Japan.? He was retired from the city of Benton as a city engineer and was also self-employed as a land surveyor. He was a bass fisherman and hunter with fishing being his love.? He was a board member for the Lonsdale Fire Department and past chairman, Ten Mile Crime Watch, and instrumental in beginning the Kiwanis girls' softball program in Benton.??Left to cherish his memory are a d?aughter, Candy Gwin Miller (Keith), of Benton; two grandchildren, Kori Miller Smith (Chad) and Karis Miller Kesterson (Shad); four great-grandchildren, Anabella and Kaden Smith, Kenadee and Kopelyn Kesterson, Terry Millay (Sheila), of Paragould; three grandchildren, Riley, Sadie and Colton Millay; three step-children, Anita Ward, Randy Ward (Tammy), and Judi Ward Wade (Jody); two step-grandchildren, Zach and Tyler Whitley ?Four siblings, Marilyn Ashcraft, Mildred Hitt, Lowman Gwin (Kitty), and Aaron (Jamie) Gwin; and a b?onus grandchild, Stetson (Lindsey) Blaylock. ?Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Ten Mile Missionary Baptist Church in Lonsdale. ?Services with be conducted by Bros. Will Diggs and Vance Nutt. ? ?Serving as pallbearers will be Stetson Blaylock, Eddie Warford, Eddie Tackett, Donald Covert, Charles Turley and Doyce Corrigan.? Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 27, at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home, located at 6700 Alcoa Rd. in Benton 501-315-0700.? Memorials can be made to Ten Mile Cemetery Association, attention Jerry R. Westerson, 16076 U.S. 70, Benton, AR 72019.? ?Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/bryant.? Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary