On Sunday, Nov. 15, Thomas Len Oglesby, 59, of Bryant, gained his angel wings and went home to his Lord and Savior after succumbing to cancer. He was a faithful employee of Falcon Jet for 22 years.
Tommy enjoyed hunting with his dad, brother and friends every season. He also enjoyed watching football, old westerns and Animal Planet. Tommy loved his family. Above all else, he was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather, including being an inspiration to many. He will be missed, but his memory will be cherished and his legacy will continue on through those who loved and cared for him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Oglesby; his father, Thomas Oglesby Jr.; and a brother, John Oglesby.
Survivors include his mother, Deloris Oglesby, of Bryant; two daughters, Samantha Oglesby and Tiffany Bobo, both of Bryant; two sons, Mason Richardson, of Judsonia, and Noah Richardson, of Jefferson; two brothers, Willie Oglesby and his wife, Janet, of Salem, and Michael Oglesby and his wife, Karry, of Bryant; two grandchildren, Luke and Hannah; along with four nieces, three nephews, and 11 great-nieces and nephews, and many other extended family members and friends
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 17, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home, located at 6700 Alcoa Road, Benton.
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Round Mountain Cemetery in Conway.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face coverings are required when in attendance.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\bryant.