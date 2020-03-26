|
Thomas Newton Olive, 70, of Alexander, passed away Monday, March 23. He was born Aug. 24, 1949, in England, Arkansas, to the late Ralph Cullum Olive and Earnesteen (Hixon) Olive Watts.
Tommy proudly served in the U.S. Marines and Army. During his military service he was a Purple Heart recipient and awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal with One Star, Vietnamese Campaign Medal and the Combat Action Ribbon. Tommy owned several successful service stations and towing services, including Metro Towing and Recovery. He lived for his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them, picking them up from school, spoiling them with whatever they wanted and being Papaw T to everyone they knew. Family was important to him and he would drop everything to help them and looked forward to their dinners every Friday night. Tommy never met a stranger; he would talk to everyone he met and loved to talk about the "good ole days" racing at the dirt track.
Preceding Tommy in death were his parents; brothers; sisters; and three nephews.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory a two sons, Jeffery Olive and wife, Anna, of Alexander, and Samuel Olive, of Bryant; two grandsons who were his best friends, Chase and Tripp Olive; a granddaughter, Natalie Olive-Ray (Michael), of Bryant; a great-grandson, Michael Jeremiah Arthur Ray; a sister- in law of 65 years, Sarah Olive, of Woodson; nieces; nephews and friends.
The family will hold a private graveside service with military honors and will have a public memorial at a later date.
Graveside service will be available via Facebook Live at Smith-Benton Funeral Home beginning at 2 p.m. April 2.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 26, 2020