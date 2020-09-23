1/
Thresa Jane Watts
Thresa June Watts, 81, of Benton, passed away Monday, Sept. 21. She was born Aug. 4, 1939, in Benton.
June was preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Mildred Story; her husband, James Watts; a sister, Ruth Ann Henderson; and a grandson, Nicholas Hunter Hyde.
She is survived by four children, Wes Gardner, Carol Childs (Eddie), Denise Young and Linda Hatch (Allan); four grandchildren, Lauren Kerr, Cody Childs (Nicole), Will Gardner and Brian Young; and a great-granddaughter, Avery Faye Childs.
Pallbearers will be Cody Childs, Will Gardner, Brian Young, Ambrose Watts, Larry Watts and Chris Rogers.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Old Rosemont Cemetery. 
There will be an open visitation. 
Bro. Robbie Horne will be officiating.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
