Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Timmie Tim Jesse Lowery Obituary
Timmie (Tim) Jesse Lowery, 59, of Benton, passed away Friday, Jan. 17. He was born Aug. 2, 1960, in Benton. Tim was a program manager for ACI in Wrightsville and loved fishing, hunting and camping at Lake Ouachita. 
He was preceded in death by his father, Sammie Jesse Lowery; his mother, Loyce Nadine Lowery; and a stepson, Capt. John Patterson.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lowery; two sons, Tim Lowery Jr. (Lilianna) and Brad Lowery (Sarah); four stepchildren, Jimmy Pearson (Leah), Jason Pearson (Celeste), Jamie Price and Danny Patterson (Jennifer); 13 grandchildren, Colton Pearson, Jacob Price, Bryce Patterson, Ayden Pearson, Tori Lowery, Jared Price, Nathan Pearson, Jaylen Pearson, Jackson Price, Brayden Lowery, Jase Pearson, Savannah Lowery and Joshua Pearson and another grandchild due in July 2020; two sisters, Sandie Stair and Brenda Martin; and a brother, Tony Lowery.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Ashby Funeral Home, with a 2 p.m. graveside service following at Rhodes Cemetery in Sheridan. Dr. David Mitchell will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to CARTI Foundation, P.O. Box 55011?Little Rock, AR 72215.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 22, 2020
