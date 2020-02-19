|
Timothy "Tim" H. Caudle Sr., 89, of Traskwood, passed away Monday, Feb. 17. He was born Jan. 24, 1931, in Winter Garden, Florida. Tim served five years in the U.S. Air Force including during the Korean War and retired as an insurance claims manager. He was a member of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Eron Caudle; and a grandson, Cody.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Caudle; three sons, Timothy Caudle Jr., Thomas Caudle and John Caudle; a brother, James Caudle; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Ashby Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Traskwood Cemetery. Bro. Clint McCool will be officiating.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 19, 2020