Tina Marie Woodard, 54, of Bryant, left this world to go to glory with her Heavenly Father on Monday, March 11, 2019. She was the youngest child of the late David Leonard Woodard Sr. and Elsie Ardella Spaulding Woodard. Tina was born July 27, 1964, in Erie Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Jonathan Edward; and two grandchildren, Johnny Edward Thompson and baby Baker.

Before she was limited by her illness, Tina was an active member of Alexander First Baptist Church where she was the leader of many activities and organizations. She was often organizing Vacation Bible School, chili cook-offs, or the Women On Missions League. In her spare time, she would cook, rearrange her furniture, watch the San Francisco 49ers on TV, buy socks or read. She was a mother to six, grandmother to 13, and there are many others that she opened her heart and home to.

She is survived by three sons, Richard (Angela) Faulkner, of Benton, Dennis Smallwood, of Osceola, and Chris Thompson, of Jacksonville; two daughters, Kristy (Eric) Baker, of England, Arkansas, and Tabitha (Kyle) Martin, of Alexander; four brothers, David Jr., Bryan and Neal Woodard, all of San Jacinto, California, and Fred Pogue, of Little Rock; and three sisters, Faith Hunter, of San Jacinto, California, Millie Williams, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Margie Mitchell, of Tennessee. She also leaves behind two very special friends, John Terry and Rochelle Burnett.

Our momma will be greatly missed, but we know that she was received through the pearly gates and ran dancing down the streets of gold.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Alexander First Baptist Church.

Cremation service is entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home in Benton

Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary