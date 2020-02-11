|
Tom Franklin Melvin, 90, of Benton, passed away Monday, Feb. 10. He was born April 11, 1929, in Luxora. Tom retired from Bauxite Northern Railroad. He was a member of Social Hill Baptist Church, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and the Triangle Hunting Club.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Bessie Melvin; his wife, Fern Melvin; a son, Donnie Melvin; three brothers, Cub, Sam and Charlie Melvin; and a sister, Louise Davis.
He is survived by two sons, Ricky Melvin (Suzy) and Ronnie Melvin (Debbie); three daughters, Paulette Williams (Neil), Kay Chism (Terry) and Melissa Kelley (Steve); two brothers, Jerry and Bill Melvin; two sisters, Ruby Haskins and Sue Ladue; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and his good friend and neighbor, Michael Glover.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Pinecrest Memorial Park. Bros. Bill Williams and Michael Williams will be officiating.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 11, 2020