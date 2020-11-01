1/
Tommy eugene Denton
Tommy Eugene Denton, 79, of Sherwood, passed away Friday, Oct. 30. He was born March 19, 1941, in Altheimer, Arkansas, to the late Bill Eugene and Velma (Langrell) Denton.
Tommy served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years. Tommy attended college at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on a G.I. Bill while working full-time at Weyerhaeuser. He was on the Dean's list every semester. Tommy was married to the love of his life, Willie "Von" Denton, for 59 years. Together, they owned Denton's Trotline in Benton, from 1984 to 2013. Tommy was outgoing and friendly and always giving to his community. His hobbies included golfing and reading.
Preceding Tommy in death were his wife, Willie "Von" Denton; his parents; and a brother, Ronnie Denton.
He leaves behind two sons, Buckley Denton and wife, Shana, of Monahans, Texas, and Robert Denton, of Hot Springs; four grandchildren, Brady and wife, Tara, Austin and wife, Korrie, Drake and Presley; three great-grandchildren, Clementine, Colton and Briggs; and many family members and friends who loved Tommy and will miss him always.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guestbook: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
