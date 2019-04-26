|
Troy Bishop, 82, of Benton, died peacefully at his home on Friday, April 19. He was born April 20, 1936, in Vilonia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David A. and Virgie Crowell Bishop; his wife, Ladonna Gail Bishop; and a son, David Alan Bishop.
He is survived by three children, Jeff Bishop, Jennifer Schlesier and Gail Bishop; three granddaughters, Magen Schlesier, Lauren Schlesier, and Bailey Bishop; and a great-grandson, Jove Schlesier. He is also survived by his special dog, Tiki.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Spring Creek Baptist Church, located at 19200 Interstate 30 N, in Benton, with the Rev. Carl Richey officiating.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 24, 2019