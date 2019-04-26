Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Creek Baptist Church
19200 Interstate 30 N
Benton, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Troy Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Troy Bishop


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Troy Bishop Obituary


Troy Bishop, 82, of Benton, died peacefully at his home on Friday, April 19. He was born April 20, 1936, in Vilonia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David A. and Virgie Crowell Bishop; his wife, Ladonna Gail Bishop; and a son, David Alan Bishop.
He is survived by three children, Jeff Bishop, Jennifer Schlesier and Gail Bishop; three granddaughters, Magen Schlesier, Lauren Schlesier, and Bailey Bishop; and a great-grandson, Jove Schlesier. He is also survived by his special dog, Tiki.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Spring Creek Baptist Church, located at 19200 Interstate 30 N, in Benton, with the Rev. Carl Richey officiating.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ashby Funeral Home
Download Now