Tyler Scott Bowman


1990 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tyler Scott Bowman Obituary
Tyler Scott Bowman, 28, of Haskell, departed this Earth on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was born March 10, 1990, in Benton. Tyler worked as a plumber for 3 Gen Plumbing. He was a blessed son, amazing father, loving uncle, a gun and knife enthusiast, and a motorcycle aficionado.
His father, Scott Bowman, preceded him in death.
He is survived by a daughter, Madisyn Bowman, of Haskell; his mother and step-father, Tammy and Kenny Mitchell, of Haskell; a sister, Leslie Barker (Mae Mae), of Haskell; a brother, Colby Bukosky, of Benton; his grandmother, Peggy Bryant (Raymond), of Alexander; three step-siblings, Rusty, Heather and Jennifer Mitchell; three loving nieces, Aubri, Karleigh and Shelby; and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Roller-Ballard Funeral Home in Benton.
A private interment will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery near Carthage.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ballard.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 6, 2019
