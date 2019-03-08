|
Tyler Scott Bowman, 28, of Haskell, departed this Earth on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was born March 10, 1990, in Benton. Tyler worked as a plumber for 3 Gen Plumbing. He was a blessed son, amazing father, loving uncle, a gun and knife enthusiast, and a motorcycle aficionado.
His father, Scott Bowman, preceded him in death.
He is survived by a daughter, Madisyn Bowman, of Haskell; his mother and step-father, Tammy and Kenny Mitchell, of Haskell; a sister, Leslie Barker (Mae Mae), of Haskell; a brother, Colby Bukosky, of Benton; his grandmother, Peggy Bryant (Raymond), of Alexander; three step-siblings, Rusty, Heather and Jennifer Mitchell; three loving nieces, Aubri, Karleigh and Shelby; and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Roller-Ballard Funeral Home in Benton.
A private interment will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery near Carthage.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ballard.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 6, 2019