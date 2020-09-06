Van "Butch" Alexander Sr., 78, of Bryant, passed from this life Thursday, Sept. 3. He was born June 30, 1942, to the late EV and Carmen Alexander. Butch served as a firefighter for over 35 years and loved spending time with his family. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.
Butch is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Nora Alexander; five children, Kelly Griggs, Van Jr. "Janis", Gregory, Dominic "Sheila" and Jennifer; three stepchildren, William Kyzer, Karen Halbrook and Gary Felts; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Gary "Barbara;" and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
Arrangements are provided by Dial and Dudley Funeral Home of Bryant.
In lieu of flowers, please send donation to the AR Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial, P.O. Box 56470, Little Rock, AR 72215
Online guest book: www.dialanddudleyfuneralhome.com.