Van Troy McManus, 86, of Benton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1. He was born Aug. 21, 1933, in Tulip, to the late Calvin Bailey and Jurelia (Garrett) McManus.
Van Troy proudly served in the U.S. Army and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He loved the Lord and was of the Methodist faith. Van Troy was a carpenter by trade and built furniture, bird houses, chicken coops and many other wood projects. Over the years, he kept all kinds of animals including chickens, horses, goats, cows and dogs. He also raised homing pigeons and participated in pigeon races. Some of Van Troy's hobbies included gardening, fishing, playing guitar and harmonica, four-wheeling and hunting.
Preceding Van Troy in death are his parents; a brother, Theron Garrett McManus; a half-sister, Jessie Mae McManus Fox; and a great-granddaughter, Abigail McManus.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 64 years, Virginia McManus, of Benton; two children, Derek Shawn McManus and wife, Gloria, of Benton, and Vanessa Susan Johnson and husband, Randal, of Benton; three grandchildren, John Charles McManus, Annette Leann Duncan and Derek Manuel McManus; two great-grandchildren, Christopher Duncan and Mariah Duncan; and many more family members and friends who loved him and will miss him always.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, with memorial service, officiated by the Rev. Ben Crismon, following at 11 a.m. at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Benton.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 5, 2020