Vernia Josephine Hendrix was born Jan. 3, 1932, to Dewell and Josey Arey. A mother (mom), grandmother (nanny, granny, me-maw), great-grandmother, aunt and lifelong resident of Benton, she went to see our Lord on Sunday, Sept. 27, at the age of 88. Her loss will be felt by so many, but her love, testimony and impact on so many lives will never be forgotten. Vernia married her soul mate at 15, Dallas Hendrix, beginning a love story that would stand the test of time and lead to the creation of a beautiful family and home full of love, faith and laughter. She was the heart and soul of it all. Even in loss, her love of Christ shown brightly, as she experienced the death of her parents, husband, Dallas Hendrix, her baby girl, Christy Hendrix Barnett, her brother Dewell Arey and her grandson, Matthew Brooks. She leaves behind so many that will carry on her legacy.
She was survived by two sisters Shirley Laster and Virgina Lewis; her children, Vernia Ann Thorn and husband, Lynn, of Dallas, Dallas Hendrix and wife, Shelia, of Austin, Texas, Dennis Hendrix, David Hendrix and his wife, Dana, of Benton, Doug Hendrix and his wife, Yvonne, of Benton, and Michael Barnett, also of Benton. She was blessed with 31 grandchildren, Paij Thorn-Brooks, John Thorn and his wife, Gabi, John Hendrix and his wife, Maggie, Dustin Hendrix and his wife, Kaylynn, Steven Hendrix, Amy Nalley and her husband, Kevin, Chad Hendrix and his wife, Anna, Stephanie Smith and her husband, Zach, Nick Hendrix, David Hendrix Jr. and his wife, Brixey, Dexter Hendrix and his wife, Jaymie, Dawn Roberts and her, husband JD, Danielle Mitchell and her husband, Matt, Kate Davidson and her husband, Aaron, Landon Parker and his wife, Kylie, Emily Bradford and her husband, Chad, Dallas Barnett and Kristyn Barnett; 26 great-grandchildren, Alex, Katelynn, John Matthew, Clayton, Grace, Lily, Halle, Kinlee, Knox, Jax, Carson, Cassius, Collin, Cai, Evie, Michael, Merritt, Eden, Chloe, Callie, Owen James, Eleanor, Owen, Emma Kate, Drake and Eli.
Vernia's love of and faith in Christ, was part of every fiber of her being, as was the love of her family. Her family was large, but she managed to know each and every member intimately and gave of herself selflessly to listening, teaching and helping no matter how busy or tired she was (even when our brain's cracked as teenagers). When she talked about her family, it was not just one or two of them, there was a story about each and her eyes would light up as she told them; any stranger or loved one could feel her love and pride pour out as she spoke.
Vernia's mind was a steel trap and her intelligence made her quite the conversationalist. She was so good at so many things and did each of them with love, whether she was sewing Halloween costumes, cleaning her church, cooking for her family, playing words with friends, or shopping (she loved a good deal). She was also very well known for hosting tea parties for little girls, playing scrabble, setting up lemonade stands and playing with trucks. She was very good at making magical days for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, even though they might have to sit on the anvil if they misbehaved.
Vernia Hendrix led her family with grace, dignity, strength and an unmatched love, she was truly the definition of a "Godly Woman," wife, mother and friend. This world will not be the same without her, but her family will honor her legacy, continuing to love Christ and each other fiercely.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Forest Hills Missionary Baptist Church, with the burial immediately following at Smith Rosemont Cemetery.
The visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 29, at Ashby Funeral Home in Benton.
Pallbearers will be John Thorn, John Matthew Brooks, John Hendrix, Dustin Hendrix, Steven Hendrix, Chad Hendrix, Nick Hendrix, David Hendrix Jr., Dexter Hendrix, Landon Parker, JD Roberts, Matt Mitchell, Aaron Davidson and Chad Bradford.
