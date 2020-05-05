Virgie E. Dougan Harris Garner, 95, of Benton, passed away Saturday, May 2. She was born Oct. 13, 1924, in Prattsville, to the late Robert and Mary Dougan.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by each of her husbands, Charlie W. Harris and Donald Garner; a son, Charles Rickey Harris; two grandchildren, LeAnn Harris and Shannon Harris; two brothers, Lewis Dougan and R.C. Dougan; and a sister, Bethel Dawson.
Virgie was a member of Highland Heights Baptist Church for many years where she was the past president of the Highland Heights Joy Group. She worked for the West Department store and in her spare time she volunteered for the Saline Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was a Worthy Grand Matron of the Benton Chapter 231 Eastern Star, where she was an organist. Virgie was also the Grand Representative to South Carolina and the justice of the peace for District 4.
She is survived by a son, Robert Harris, of Alexander; three grandchildren, Heath Harris, Heather Harris and Brian Harris; a sister, Eueldean Calaway; a daughter-in-law, Chrys Harris; and six great-grandchildren, Cody Harris, Gracie Harris, Andrew Reeves, Easton Reeves, Savannah Harris, Stetson Harris and Abby Martin.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Jacobs Cemetery in Sheridan, with pastors Nick Calaway and Todd Calaway officiating. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing practices shall be observed when in attendance.
Published in The Saline Courier from May 5 to May 31, 2020.