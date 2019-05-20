Virginia Irene Hubmann Radford, 87, of the Collegeville Community, passed away Tuesday, April 30. She was born July 25, 1931, in Alexander, to the late Karl and Lillian Ladd Hubmann. Virginia retired from AMF Bicycle Factory and the Bryant School District. She was a member of the Collegeville Church of the Nazarene. Virginia enjoyed church potlucks and sharing her homemade yeast rolls.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Johnnie "Junior" Radford; and a brother, Karl "Buddy" Hubmann.

She is survived by two sons, Gary and wife, Linda Gail Radford, Bobby and wife, Sue Radford; four grandchildren, Michael and Polly Radford, Tommy and Robin Radford, Jaime Basham, Jeanette and Ronnie Warren; six great-grandchildren, Abigail "Abby" and Hunter Radford, Andrew and Stephanie Basham, Ruby and Dillon Warren; a nephew, Jerry and Cathy Hubmann; nieces, Freida Ann Taylor, Mary Jean and Roger Ferrell, Loretta Avery, Chuck and Cheryl Johnson; along with friends, neighbors and former co-workers that she loved.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Ashby Funeral Home, with Pastor Dennis Yarberry officiating. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at Ashby Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Collegeville Church of the Nazarene, 124 Hilldale Rd., Alexander, AR 72002 or Arkansas , 2222 Cottondale Ln., Little Rock, AR 72202 or Arkansas Alzheimer's Society.

Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Family comments: The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Mt. Carmel Assisted Living and Elijah's Place employees and Dr. Cara Ballard for all their endless love, care and support of our Mom, MeMaw, Grandma, Great-grandma and Aunt. Published in The Saline Courier on May 21, 2019