Virginia Lucille Armstrong
Virginia Lucille Armstrong, 83, of Benton, passed away on July 30, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1937, in Pearson, Arkansas, to the late Edward Louis and Alma Faye Goff Ramer. 
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bob Armstrong, and grandson, Chance Armstrong.
Lucille is survived by her son, Edward Armstrong, daughters, Virginia Collins and Karen Glover, sisters, Avonelle Higgs and Faye Putz, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Graveside services by Ashby Funeral Home will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Pine Crest Cemetery.
 On line guestbook at www.ashbyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Saline Courier from Aug. 2 to Aug. 31, 2020.
