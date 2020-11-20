Walter "Mack" McCall, 75, of Benton, passed peacefully into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 18. He was born Oct. 25, 1945, in Pulaski, Tennessee.
Mack was a man full of zest and ambition for anything he did. His love for athletics was apparent throughout his life, as he spent 25 years officiating high school football games and was a lifetime member of the Arkansas Activities Association. He also coached American Legion Baseball, was an avid Yankees fan and enjoyed playing golf. Being a member of the Gnat Trail Hunting Club, Mack also dedicated his time to deer and duck hunting. He spent 15 years of his life working for Reynolds and an additional 30-plus years with the Landers/Campbell Auto Group. He was a devoted Christian and member of First Baptist Church of Benton. Above all, Mack was a family man who was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, never counting it a commonality to attend anything his grandchildren were involved in, but a treasured time. He will be missed, but his memory will be cherished and his legacy will continue on through those who loved and cared for him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Nina Forsyth and Jack McCall.
Mack is survived by his wife, Kay McCall; two daughters, Jennifer Kelly and her husband, Jasen, and Melissa Van Cleave and her husband, Danny; eight grandchildren, Thomas and Ray Cross, Eli and Colt Kelly, Aaron, Maddox Tyler and Abby Van Cleave; two sisters, Judy Davenport and Sharon Warren; a brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Debbie Scott; and many other extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at First Baptist Church of Benton, located at 211 S. Market St. in Downtown Benton.
The family requests memorials be made in Mack's name to First Baptist Church of Benton Preschool Ministries, 211 S. Market St., Benton, AR 72015.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\ballard.