1/1
Wanda A, Henson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda A. Henson, 87, of Alexander, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30.  She was born Aug. 5, 1933, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Wanda was a retired hairdresser. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend and was the rock of her family. Wanda was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thurman and Ella Bales; her husband, Ralph Henson; three brothers, Robert, George and Elvie Bales; and five sisters, LaVada Blevins, Julia Self, Mary Herrera, Edith Choat and Shirley Henson.
She is survived by two sons, Tony Reeves and Wally Henson; two daughters, Tyler Henson Dando and Linda Henson Harmon; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Austin Harmon, Tanner Harmon, Tayler Harmon, Aaron Blakely, Danny Reilly and Robert Bridges.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Forest Hills Cemetery.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 1 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ashby Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ashby Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Burial
Forest Hills Cemetery.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ashby Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved