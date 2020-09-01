Wanda A. Henson, 87, of Alexander, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30. She was born Aug. 5, 1933, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Wanda was a retired hairdresser. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend and was the rock of her family. Wanda was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thurman and Ella Bales; her husband, Ralph Henson; three brothers, Robert, George and Elvie Bales; and five sisters, LaVada Blevins, Julia Self, Mary Herrera, Edith Choat and Shirley Henson.
She is survived by two sons, Tony Reeves and Wally Henson; two daughters, Tyler Henson Dando and Linda Henson Harmon; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Austin Harmon, Tanner Harmon, Tayler Harmon, Aaron Blakely, Danny Reilly and Robert Bridges.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Forest Hills Cemetery.
