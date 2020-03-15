|
Wanda Jane Harvill, 82, of Benton, passed away Thursday, March 12. She was born July 8, 1937, in Tull, to the late Kelley and Maxine (Ashcraft) Harvill.
Wanda loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church of Benton. He lived in Miami for 42 years and loved every minute of it, as did everyone who visited her. She was a strong, independent woman who worked as an executive secretary for large companies including Westinghouse, Eastern Airlines and Burger King Corporate Office. Wanda enjoyed traveling and often took her mother on trips with her to Hawaii, Vail and many other exciting destinations.
Preceding Wanda in death are her husband, Edgar Harvill; and her parents.
Left to cherish her memory are a brother, James Harvill and wife, Karen, of Benton; a sister, Jane Pritchard and husband, Greg, of Benton; two nephews, Kelly Harvill and wife, Paula, and James Harvill and wife, Sherri; a niece, Amanda Wainscott and husband, Chris; a great-nephew, Kyle Lewis; two great-nieces, Jesi Harvill and husband, Brendan Bartlet, and Mackenzi Harvill; an aunt, Beatrice Harvill-Tittle; her precious dog (whom she adored), Hershey; and many more family members and friends who loved Wanda and will miss her always.
A graveside service, officiated by Bro. Vance Nutt, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery, located at 1010 Military Rd. in Benton.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 15, 2020