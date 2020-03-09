|
|
Wanda Lee Willix, 84, of Bryant, fell asleep in death Friday, March 6. She was born April 6, 1935, to Bill and Mamie Overton. She married Frank Willix on Dec. 7, 1957, and he survives. Wanda was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1971, and was always ready to share her strong faith and the Bible's hope for a resurrection onto a Paradise earth.
Wanda was a devoted mother to her four children, who survive her, including Obe Willix, of Malvern, Crystal and Tim Blankenship, of Bryant, John and Chandra Willix, of Little Rock, and Daniel and Tammy Willix, of Columbia, Missouri; her grandchildren, Aaron Willix and family, Keith Willix, Carey Queen and family, Michelle McKinney, Benjamin Willix, Tyler Willix and Ryan Willix; four great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces, other family members and friends. She is also survived by her siblings, Elvie Lee Matejek, Janelle and Ronald Johnson, Anthony Overton, Judith Fox, David Overton and Helen Kizziar.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Ila Brents, Alvindale Overton and Jimmy Overton.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 9, 2020