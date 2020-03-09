Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Willix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Lee Willix

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Lee Willix Obituary
Wanda Lee Willix, 84, of Bryant, fell asleep in death Friday, March 6. She was born April 6, 1935, to Bill and Mamie Overton. She married Frank Willix on Dec. 7, 1957, and he survives. Wanda was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1971, and was always ready to share her strong faith and the Bible's hope for a resurrection onto a Paradise earth.
Wanda was a devoted mother to her four children, who survive her, including Obe Willix, of Malvern, Crystal and Tim Blankenship, of Bryant, John and Chandra Willix, of Little Rock, and Daniel and Tammy Willix, of Columbia, Missouri; her grandchildren, Aaron Willix and family, Keith Willix, Carey Queen and family, Michelle McKinney, Benjamin Willix, Tyler Willix and Ryan Willix; four great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces, other family members and friends. She is also survived by her siblings, Elvie Lee Matejek, Janelle and Ronald Johnson, Anthony Overton, Judith Fox, David Overton and Helen Kizziar.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Ila Brents, Alvindale Overton and Jimmy Overton.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ashby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -