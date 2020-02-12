Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Lou Mitchell

Add a Memory
Wanda Lou Mitchell Obituary
Wanda Lou Mitchell, 84, of Benton, passed away Monday, Feb. 10. She was born April 28, 1935, in Danville, to the late George Edgar and Elsie Leeola Parker Watson. 
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sammy Ray Mitchell; three brothers, Jim, Shorty and Bill Watson; and a sister, Troyce Condley.
She is survived by a son, Johnny (Lisa) Mitchell, of Benton; a sister, Ava McConnell, of North Little Rock; and three grandchildren, Jayce (Samantha) Mitchell, Matt (Danielle) Mitchell and Makayla Mitchell.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, with Bro. Tyler Askew officiating. 
Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. today, Feb. 12, at the funeral home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ashby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -