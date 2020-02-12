|
Wanda Lou Mitchell, 84, of Benton, passed away Monday, Feb. 10. She was born April 28, 1935, in Danville, to the late George Edgar and Elsie Leeola Parker Watson.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sammy Ray Mitchell; three brothers, Jim, Shorty and Bill Watson; and a sister, Troyce Condley.
She is survived by a son, Johnny (Lisa) Mitchell, of Benton; a sister, Ava McConnell, of North Little Rock; and three grandchildren, Jayce (Samantha) Mitchell, Matt (Danielle) Mitchell and Makayla Mitchell.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, with Bro. Tyler Askew officiating.
Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. today, Feb. 12, at the funeral home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 12, 2020