Waylon Carl Moren, of Sardis, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, son and friend, joined hands with Jesus in death at his home Sunday, Aug. 9, at the age of 87. Born on July 10, 1933, and raised in the Fairview Community, he was the first-born child of the late Carl C. and Agnes Everhart Moren. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Nona Faye (Crone) Moren, for 65 years. Waylon was a loyal and devoted member of the Sardis United Methodist Church, serving in many callings with much love and diligence. At death, he belonged to the Wesleyan Sunday School Class, senior citizens group TNT and the United Methodist Men's group.
He was a 1951 graduate of Sheridan High School. There he served as senior class president, was part of the varsity basketball team and played American Legion baseball. He went on to attend Southern Arkansas University, then known as Southern State University.
Waylon served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. After his military service, he was employed by Alcoa Aluminum Company of America for 36 years where he became supervisor and coordinator of the chemical products department.
Over the years, he served his community in many capacities, notably the Benton-Alcoa Federal Credit Union, where he served as president of the board for many years, the Saline County Farm Bureau board of directors and was the election coordinator of the Sardis polling site until recently.
Waylon was an avid golfer and had the privilege of playing many of the courses in Arkansas. He held memberships at the Castle Valley and Stone Links country clubs. Waylon loved the outdoors and deer hunting and was a founding member of the Gilmore Hunting Club.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Fay Moren; a daughter, Belinda Guinn (Troy); and a son, Roger Moren (Julie), all of Sardis; a son, Duane Moren (Beth), of Salesville; a sister, Martha Jones (Joe); and a brother, Dale Moren (Lynette)m all of the Fairview community. His many grandchildren and great-grandchildren will hold dear to the many fond memories of their Papaw. They include five grandchildren, Sirron Ritchie (Matt), Jared Guinn (Bailey), Lana Langston (Kyle), Lakyn Moren and Will Moren; and six great-grandchildren, Caroline Ritchie, Jensen Guinn, Wyatt Ritchie, Cora Guinn, Hattie Faye Guinn and Waylon Guinn.
Pallbearers are his nephews, Eddie Cole, Charles Crone, Danny Jones, Kendall Jones, David Crone and Clark Crone. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Wesleyan Sunday School Class, Sardis United Methodist TNT group and the Gilmore Hunting Club.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at McPherson Cemetery in Sardis. The Rev. Clay Ferrell, associate pastor of Sardis United Methodist Church, will be officiating.
Due to COVID-19, it is requested that facemasks be used and observation of safe distancing.
